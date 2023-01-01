Menu
2022 RAM 1500

62,034 KM

62,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403568
  • Stock #: PI2598
  • VIN: 1C6SRFU93NN202598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI2598
  • Mileage 62,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the awe-inspiring 2022 Ram TRX a pickup truck like no other! If you're in the market for an adrenaline-pumping, high-performance truck that's equally at home on the street as it is off-road, your search ends here. The Ram TRX is a true powerhouse, delivering unmatched performance, cutting-edge technology, and head-turning style.Dominate Every Terrain: The 2022 Ram TRX is designed to conquer any terrain with ease. Under the hood, you'll find a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that unleashes a jaw-dropping 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It's the most powerful production truck on the market, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. Whether you're on the highway or blazing a trail off-road, the TRX's performance will leave you in awe.Off-Road Mastery: Equipped with an advanced 4x4 system, performance-tuned Bilstein shocks, and electronic locking differentials, the TRX is ready to tackle the most challenging off-road adventures. It's designed to handle sand dunes, rocky trails, and everything in between, making it the ultimate off-roading companion.Luxury and Comfort: Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a luxurious and high-tech interior. Premium materials, comfortable seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system make every drive a pleasure. The TRX offers the perfect blend of high-performance features and creature comforts.Cutting-Edge Technology: The 2022 Ram TRX is packed with advanced technology, including a large touchscreen display, smartphone integration, and a customizable digital instrument cluster. It also features driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring to keep you safe and in control.Aggressive Styling: The TRX's exterior design is bold and aggressive, featuring a unique grille, muscular fender flares, and an imposing stance. It's a head-turner wherever you go, and its distinctive looks are matched only by its extraordinary performance.Unrivaled Capability: The TRX is not just about speed; it's also a highly capable truck. With a towing capacity of up to 8,100 pounds and a spacious cargo bed, it can handle both work and play with ease. It's the ultimate blend of performance and practicality.Limited Availability: The 2022 Ram TRX is a limited-production vehicle, which means owning one is a rare and exclusive opportunity. Don't miss your chance to be part of the elite group of TRX owners who experience the thrill of driving a high-performance truck like no other.In conclusion, the 2022 Ram TRX is not just a truck; it's an experience. With its mind-blowing power, off-road prowess, luxurious interior, and cutting-edge technology, it's a vehicle that sets a new standard for performance trucks. If you crave excitement, adventure, and the absolute best in pickup truck engineering, the Ram TRX is the only choice. Schedule a test drive today and prepare to be blown away by the sheer thrill of the 2022 Ram TRX!Welcome to Peace River Chrysler, your premier destination serving Peace River, The Peace Country, and the entirety of Western Canada. If you're seeking the ultimate customer experience in the industry, your search ends here! Our commitment to excellence ensures your satisfaction beyond expectation. Come visit us or give us a call today at 780.624.4600. You can also stay updated on specials and events by following us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler.Discover the Go Auto Advantage that sets us apart:Experience the convenience of no-charge service loaner vehicles.Enjoy our local shuttle service for added ease.Our friendly team always goes the extra mile to assist you.Say goodbye to flat commission sales consultants, ensuring a pressure-free environment.Rest easy knowing there are no admin or doc fees.Benefit from our Referral Reward Program and Go Card Discounts.Experience our unwavering commitment to local 24/7 customer service.Exciting news: We proudly offer FREE delivery anywhere in Western Canada!Please note, the discounted price is available for finance, and this vehicle is eligible for leasing or financing by anyone**. To uphold the highest standards of integrity, we must inform you that, due to recent fraudulent vehicle purchase activities, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline certain forms of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank drafts, certified cheques, EFT, or credit cards. **Subject to approved credit, see dealer for full details.At Peace River Chrysler, we're not just selling vehicles; we're creating a lasting relationship built on trust and exceptional service. Come experience the difference today! Visit us at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint

Powertrain

Supercharged
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailer Tow Group

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Technology Group
Lower Two Tone Paint
BLACK
Active suspension
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Flame Red
Ignition Orange
Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors
Mopar rock rails
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio
Requires Subscription
Trailer Reverse Steering Control
MOPAR Off-Road Style Running Boards
Quick Order Package 29Y TRX
TRX Level 2 Equipment Group
TRX Red Interior Accents
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BEAD-LOCK ALUMINUM
TRX Carbon Fibre Package
Front collision mitigation
TRX Ignition Edition
TRX Level 1 Equipment Group
WHEELS: 18" X 9" MACHINED FACE BLACK
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM
MOPAR TRX EXTERIOR GRAPHICS
MOPAR TRX HOOD GRAPHICS
MOPAR Bed-Mounted Tire Carrier
MOPAR Rambar
Twill Film Appliques

