Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

253,468 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12488047

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
253,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE8AR161521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # OP6480A
  • Mileage 253,468 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Castle Ford Sales

Used 2021 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Pincher Creek, AB
2021 Kia Rio LX+ 95,308 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Pincher Creek, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 194,142 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Pincher Creek, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Castle Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

Call Dealer

403-627-XXXX

(click to show)

403-627-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan