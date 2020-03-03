Menu
2012 Nissan Juke

SV

2012 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$13,900

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4770462
  • Stock #: 9T2711B
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV9CT107349
Exterior Colour
White Pearl
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

