$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 RAM 1500
ST
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
238,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RD7FT3CS262391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23T4321A
- Mileage 238,501 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
2012 RAM 1500 ST 238,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t 107,228 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Expedition Max Limited 79,690 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Castle Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Call Dealer
403-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2012 RAM 1500