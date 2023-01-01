$24,600.25+ tax & licensing
$24,600
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
99,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10094238
- Stock #: CP4236
- VIN: KM8J3CA49HU474236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 99,581 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
