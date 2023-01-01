$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
128,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10215762
- Stock #: WP7771A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT1HG787889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,328 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0