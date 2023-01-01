Menu
2017 RAM 1500

128,328 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

ST

Location

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

128,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215762
  • Stock #: WP7771A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1HG787889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

