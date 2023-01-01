2017 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 1 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9967301

9967301 Stock #: 23T3089A

23T3089A VIN: JTDKARFU7H3051428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23T3089A

Mileage 106,104 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.