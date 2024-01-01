Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

130,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey

SXT

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDCG2JT353444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # OP3444
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2018 Dodge Journey