$25,600.25+ tax & licensing
$25,600
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE Limited Edition
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
64,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10094262
- Stock #: WP0826
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW4JZ610826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Castle Ford Sales
