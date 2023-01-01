Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

64,325 KM

Details Features

$25,600.25

+ tax & licensing
$25,600

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

SE Limited Edition

Location

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

64,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10094262
  • Stock #: WP0826
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW4JZ610826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

