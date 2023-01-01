2018 RAM 2500

$39,600.25 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 5 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10094268

10094268 Stock #: WP7771

WP7771 VIN: 3C6TR5DT5JG307771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 94,598 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.