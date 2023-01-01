$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2019 Chrysler 300
2019 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
114,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10481835
- Stock #: OP8958
- VIN: 2C3CCAGG5KH628958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 114,044 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0