$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Frontier
MIDNIGHT EDITION
2019 Nissan Frontier
MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
72,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6AD0FV1KN738209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,775 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
2018 Ford Explorer LIMITED 110,959 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 45,950 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 224,233 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Castle Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Call Dealer
403-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2019 Nissan Frontier