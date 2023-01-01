$49,100.25+ tax & licensing
$49,100
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
104,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10094241
- Stock #: CP6891
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT1KN586891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 104,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0