$49,100.25 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10094241

10094241 Stock #: CP6891

CP6891 VIN: 1C6SRFLT1KN586891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # CP6891

Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.