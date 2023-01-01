$37,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J98LBA64461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23S3246A
- Mileage 62,472 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
