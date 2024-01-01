Menu
2020 Ford Escape

95,316 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ5LUA60668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VP0668
  • Mileage 95,316 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2020 Ford Escape