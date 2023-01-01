Menu
2021 Kia Soul

83,301 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10520580
  • Stock #: OP1211
  VIN: KNDJ33AU9M7141211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP1211
  • Mileage 83,301 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-XXXX

403-627-4461

