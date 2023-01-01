2021 Nissan Kicks

$25,100.25 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 0 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10094244

10094244 Stock #: CP7045

CP7045 VIN: 3N1CP5BV0ML527045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,024 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.