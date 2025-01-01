$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum
2022 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
Used
42,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1MT7NEA60663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 25T0037A
- Mileage 42,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
