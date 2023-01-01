2022 Ford Explorer

$59,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 3 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10544826

10544826 Stock #: 23S0922A

23S0922A VIN: 1FM5K8HC8NGA39314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23S0922A

Mileage 31,350 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.