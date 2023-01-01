$59,995+ tax & licensing
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2022 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
31,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10544826
- Stock #: 23S0922A
- VIN: 1FM5K8HC8NGA39314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23S0922A
- Mileage 31,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0