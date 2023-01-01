Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Explorer

31,350 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

  1. 10544826
  2. 10544826
  3. 10544826
  4. 10544826
  5. 10544826
  6. 10544826
  7. 10544826
  8. 10544826
  9. 10544826
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544826
  • Stock #: 23S0922A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HC8NGA39314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23S0922A
  • Mileage 31,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Castle Ford Sales

2003 Ford Mustang GT
 75,161 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat
 37,131 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 187,394 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Castle Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

Call Dealer

403-627-XXXX

(click to show)

403-627-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory