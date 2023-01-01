Menu
2022 Ford F-150

36,118 KM

Details Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

Location

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

36,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463895
  • Stock #: 23T5660A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E83NKE86750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

