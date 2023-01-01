$58,100.25+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,100
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$58,100.25
+ taxes & licensing
11,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10094253
- Stock #: CP9647
- VIN: 1V2FR2CA8NC539647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 11,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0