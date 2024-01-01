Menu
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

15,513 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3BGXPR556925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WP6925
  • Mileage 15,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

