$55,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC3BGXPR556925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # WP6925
- Mileage 15,513 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Castle Ford Sales
2019 Ford Edge ST 138,790 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 174,075 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL 165,544 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Castle Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Call Dealer
403-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Ford Sales
403-627-4461
2023 Chrysler Pacifica