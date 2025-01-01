$51,444+ GST
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403-627-4461
$51,444
+ GST
Used
43,148KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C65PRD94401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 23S4401
- Mileage 43,148 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
