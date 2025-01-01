Menu
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

43,148 KM

$51,444

+ GST
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

12775091

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$51,444

+ GST

Used
43,148KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C65PRD94401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 23S4401
  • Mileage 43,148 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$51,444

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2023 Ford Bronco Sport