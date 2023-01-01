$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition
Max King Ranch
Location
Castle Ford Sales
835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
33,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10504794
- Stock #: 23S6796A
- VIN: 1FMJK1P88PEA00076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 33,975 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
