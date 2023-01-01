Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford Expedition

33,975 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Expedition

2023 Ford Expedition

Max King Ranch

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Expedition

Max King Ranch

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

  1. 10504794
  2. 10504794
  3. 10504794
  4. 10504794
  5. 10504794
  6. 10504794
  7. 10504794
  8. 10504794
  9. 10504794
  10. 10504794
  11. 10504794
  12. 10504794
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504794
  • Stock #: 23S6796A
  • VIN: 1FMJK1P88PEA00076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Castle Ford Sales

2023 Ford Expedition...
 33,975 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat
 36,118 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 20,314 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Castle Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

Call Dealer

403-627-XXXX

(click to show)

403-627-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory