2023 Ford Ranger

48,167 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

12504235

2023 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,167KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH5PLE25058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25T6850A
  • Mileage 48,167 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Castle Ford Sales

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Castle Ford Sales

403-627-4461

2023 Ford Ranger