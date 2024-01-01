Menu
2024 Ford Edge

16,895 KM

$49,495

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium

Castle Ford Sales

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

403-627-4461

$49,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K92RBA25050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25S7555A
  • Mileage 16,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

835 Waterton Ave, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

2024 Ford Edge