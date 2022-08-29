Menu
2004 BMW 3 Series

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9240841
  • Stock #: PG04741
  • VIN: WBSBR93494PK04741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
BLACK SOFT CONVERTIBLE TOP
Nappa leather seat trim
Gasoline Fuel
18" M DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS (STYLE 67M)

