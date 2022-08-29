2004 BMW 3 Series

$24,895 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9240841

9240841 Stock #: PG04741

PG04741 VIN: WBSBR93494PK04741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features BLACK SOFT CONVERTIBLE TOP Nappa leather seat trim Gasoline Fuel 18" M DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS (STYLE 67M)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.