$1,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier
Runs | Drives | Yellow
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
243,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10241562
- Stock #: 6141B
- VIN: 1G1JC12F947123787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6141B
- Mileage 243,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Engine: 2.2L L4 SFI DOHC ECOTEC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6