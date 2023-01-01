Menu
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

243,000 KM

$1,900

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Runs | Drives | Yellow

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

243,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10241562
  • Stock #: 6141B
  • VIN: 1G1JC12F947123787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6141B
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Engine: 2.2L L4 SFI DOHC ECOTEC

