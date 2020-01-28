Menu
2004 Jeep TJ

SE

2004 Jeep TJ

SE

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 4556112
  2. 4556112
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4556112
  • Stock #: 13622
  • VIN: 1J4FA291X4P782541
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 2dr SE 4WD, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/148

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Additional Features
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Conventional Spare Tire

