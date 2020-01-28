2004 Jeep TJ

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 2dr SE 4WD, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/148

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Additional Features Convertible Hardtop

Conventional Spare Tire

