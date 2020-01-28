2004 Jeep TJ

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 2dr SE 4WD, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 2.4L/148
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Power Options
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Power Outlet
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Exterior
-
- Steel Wheels
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Additional Features
-
- Convertible Hardtop
- Conventional Spare Tire
