Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Hummer H2

6,527 KM

Details Description Features

$69,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2005 Hummer H2

2005 Hummer H2

4x4 Luxury Edition Custom Stereo 24" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Hummer H2

4x4 Luxury Edition Custom Stereo 24" Wheels

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6587365
  2. 6587365
  3. 6587365
  4. 6587365
  5. 6587365
  6. 6587365
  7. 6587365
  8. 6587365
  9. 6587365
  10. 6587365
  11. 6587365
  12. 6587365
  13. 6587365
  14. 6587365
  15. 6587365
  16. 6587365
  17. 6587365
  18. 6587365
  19. 6587365
  20. 6587365
  21. 6587365
  22. 6587365
  23. 6587365
  24. 6587365
  25. 6587365
  26. 6587365
  27. 6587365
  28. 6587365
  29. 6587365
  30. 6587365
  31. 6587365
  32. 6587365
  33. 6587365
Contact Seller

$69,887

+ taxes & licensing

6,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6587365
  • Stock #: 15268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,527 KM

Vehicle Description

**MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $115,6006,527 KMThis 2005 Hummer H2 4x4 Luxury Edition is powered by a 6.0L engine that is paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission. This H2 is equipped with a full Strut grill kit, 24" Lexani wheels with full sized spare, two 15" subwoofers, 2 amplifiers with custom fibreglass enclosure, dual TV's in the headrest, Bose speakers, touchscreen display, leather bucket seats, heated seats, power adjustable seats, Borla aftermarket exhaust, cold air intake, fog lights, dual zone climate control, keyless entry, remote start, heated rear seats & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
6.0L SFI IRON BLOCK V8 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2017 RAM 3500 4x4 Cr...
 95,877 KM
$64,887 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 50,708 KM
$39,887 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 28,331 KM
$49,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory