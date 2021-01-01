Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Lode King Tridem

0 KM

Details Description

$28,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2006 Lode King Tridem

2006 Lode King Tridem

53 FT. Flatdeck Trailers

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Lode King Tridem

53 FT. Flatdeck Trailers

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6373163
  2. 6373163
  3. 6373163
  4. 6373163
  5. 6373163
  6. 6373163
  7. 6373163
  8. 6373163
  9. 6373163
Contact Seller

$28,887

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6373163
  • Stock #: 15118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $74,687These 2006 Lode King Tridem Flatdeck Trailers come equipped with a wood floor, aluminum/steel combo, air ride suspension, tool boxes, 11R-24.5" tires on aluminum rims, side chain tie downs, J-Hooks, wide load pull out lights, & a new Alberta CVIP mechanical inspection.Details of CVIP - Parts & Labourshocksupper coupler & kingpin plateABS sensorcrossmembersfront buklheadsweldingRed Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 48,004 KM
$51,887 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 4x4 Cr...
 26,916 KM
$44,887 + tax & lic
2006 Lode King Tride...
 0 KM
$28,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory