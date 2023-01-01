$20,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Mustang
GT Leather|Cruise|CD Player
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
83,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10438692
- Stock #: 36750B
- VIN: 1ZVFT82H775306545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,426 KM
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6