2007 Hyundai Entourage

168,212 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2007 Hyundai Entourage

2007 Hyundai Entourage

GLS

2007 Hyundai Entourage

GLS

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

168,212KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6210234
  Stock #: P7836A
  VIN: KNDMC233876039534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olive Grey Metallic Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7836A
  • Mileage 168,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Entourage GL is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Hyundai Entourage GL. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Entourage GL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry System
REAR WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Door Map Pockets
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Carpeted floor w/floor mats
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer coolant temp trip odometer
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Child seat tether anchors
Child-proof rear door locks
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Rear 60/40 split fold-into-floor bench seat w/(3) adjustable headrests
Pwr locks
In-glass diversity antenna
Privacy glass from B-pillar rearward
Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage conversation mirror
Alarm System
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Transmission shift interlock
Front/rear body-colour bumpers
Black front fascia w/chrome accent
3-beam jeweled projector lens headlights
Pwr body-colour fold-away heated mirrors
2nd row sliding/folding/removable captains chairs-inc: seatback trays adjustable headrests
Front centre console-inc: armrest storage (2) cup holders
Warning lights-inc: oil pressure tail light failure low fuel brake fluid
Locking illuminated glove box
(1) front assist grips (4) rear assist grips
Fold-away centre tray table w/(4) cup holders
(4) rear cup holders
(4) coat hangers
4-channel antilock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Dual front advanced air bags
Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side impact air bags
All row side curtain roof-mounted air bags
Occupant classification sensor (OCS)
3-point seatbelts for all positions w/pretensioners force limiters front height adjusters front buckle sensors
3.8L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine w/continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
5-speed automatic Shiftronic transmission w/OD
80 amp-hr battery w/battery saver feature
Pwr speed-sensing rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented & solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs gas shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs gas shock absorbers

