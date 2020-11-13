2007 Hyundai Entourage

+ taxes & licensing
7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8
Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Entourage GL is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Hyundai Entourage GL. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Entourage GL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13
