2007 Hyundai Entourage

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry System REAR WIPER/WASHER Compact Spare Tire Door Map Pockets Variable intermittent front windshield wipers Carpeted floor w/floor mats Instrumentation-inc: tachometer coolant temp trip odometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Safety Child seat tether anchors Child-proof rear door locks Seating Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Rear 60/40 split fold-into-floor bench seat w/(3) adjustable headrests Power Options Pwr locks Media / Nav / Comm In-glass diversity antenna Windows Privacy glass from B-pillar rearward Comfort Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage conversation mirror

Additional Features Alarm System Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Transmission shift interlock Front/rear body-colour bumpers Black front fascia w/chrome accent 3-beam jeweled projector lens headlights Pwr body-colour fold-away heated mirrors 2nd row sliding/folding/removable captains chairs-inc: seatback trays adjustable headrests Front centre console-inc: armrest storage (2) cup holders Warning lights-inc: oil pressure tail light failure low fuel brake fluid Locking illuminated glove box (1) front assist grips (4) rear assist grips Fold-away centre tray table w/(4) cup holders (4) rear cup holders (4) coat hangers 4-channel antilock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Dual front advanced air bags Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side impact air bags All row side curtain roof-mounted air bags Occupant classification sensor (OCS) 3-point seatbelts for all positions w/pretensioners force limiters front height adjusters front buckle sensors 3.8L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine w/continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) 5-speed automatic Shiftronic transmission w/OD 80 amp-hr battery w/battery saver feature Pwr speed-sensing rack & pinion steering Pwr front vented & solid rear disc brakes MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs gas shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs gas shock absorbers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.