2008 Ford F-350

350,363 KM

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Super Duty SRW FX4

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW FX4

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

350,363KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7384979
  Stock #: 21LT08800A
  VIN: 1FTWW31R58EC57743

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 350,363 KM

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.
Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­
To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.
Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca
Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!
No Doc/Admin Fees
Flat Commission Sales Consultants
Go Card Discounts
Local 24/7 Customer Service­­
We Are MGM Ford Lincoln -- Located at 3010 -- Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.
For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Sliding Rear Window
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
M/T
10 Cylinder Engine
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

