2009 GMC Sierra 2500

79,532 KM

Details Description Features

$21,887

+ tax & licensing
$21,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4x2 Ext Cab WT Longbox

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4x2 Ext Cab WT Longbox

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$21,887

+ taxes & licensing

79,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6499629
  • Stock #: 15245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15245
  • Mileage 79,532 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $46,87079,532 KMThis 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x2 Ext Cab WT Longbox is powered by a 6.0L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with tilt steering column, power steering & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
6.0L SFI V8 VORTEC ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

