2009 GMC Sierra 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire 6.0L SFI V8 VORTEC ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.