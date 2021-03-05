Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

75,965 KM

Details Description Features

$15,887

+ tax & licensing
$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

AWD EX Roof

2009 Honda CR-V

AWD EX Roof

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

75,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6637856
  Stock #: 15304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,965 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOW KM - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $35,82075,965 KMThis 2009 Honda CR-V AWD EX is powered by a 2.4L engine that is paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. This CR-V is equipped with traction control, adjustable steering column, heated exterior mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, sunroof, intermittent wipers, stability control, steering wheel mounted controls & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

