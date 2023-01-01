2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$8,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 9 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10438680

10438680 Stock #: 36723A

36723A VIN: 2D4RN4DE4AR482441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Dark Slate/Light Shale

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,970 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Engine: 3.3L V6 OHV Exterior Tires: P225/65R16 BSW AS Additional Features 16' Wheel Covers Quick Order Package 24F SE - Canada Value Package Wheels: 16' x 6.5' Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.