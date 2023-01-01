$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 7 Passenger|AC|CD Player
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
173,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10438680
- Stock #: 36723A
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE4AR482441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Slate/Light Shale
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,970 KM
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Engine: 3.3L V6 OHV
Exterior
Tires: P225/65R16 BSW AS
Additional Features
16' Wheel Covers
Quick Order Package 24F SE - Canada Value Package
Wheels: 16' x 6.5' Steel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6