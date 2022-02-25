2011 Audi Q5

$18,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368167

8368167 Stock #: 22EX06107B

22EX06107B VIN: WA1LFAFP3BA042983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22EX06107B

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Seating Surfaces Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PKG TEAK BROWN METALLIC CINNAMON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.