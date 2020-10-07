Menu
2011 Chevrolet Express

129,233 KM

$22,911

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

G1500 AWD LS 8 Passenger

2011 Chevrolet Express

G1500 AWD LS 8 Passenger

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

129,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6051582
  Stock #: 15116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 129,233 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $46,440129,233 KMThis 2011 Chevrolet Express G1500 AWD LS 8 Passenger van is powered by a 5.3L engine that is paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission. This Express is equipped with traction control, ABS brakes, CD player, cloth bucket seats, intermittent wipers & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINES VORTEC 5.3L V8 (SFI) FLEXFUEL (STD)

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

