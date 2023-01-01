Menu
2011 Chevrolet Impala

226,999 KM

Details Description Features

$11,591

+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

LS

Location

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

226,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10539687
  • Stock #: 6165C
  • VIN: 2G1WA5EK7B1101812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
lockout protection
Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Starter grind protection
Battery insulator
Battery with rundown protection

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
2.86 axle ratio
Rear passenger reading lamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.5 LITRE 211 HP V6 SFI (VVT) FLEX FUEL (STD)
Defogger rear window
Door handles body colour
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Grille chrome surround
Air filtration system pollen
Antenna rear window
Assist handles front and rear passengers
Audio 6-speaker system with 4 front and 2 rear
Brakes front disc and rear disc
Console floor -inc: storage cupholders (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
Cruise control electronic steering wheel mounted
Exhaust system stainless steel
Glass Solar Ray tinted
Instrumentation coolant temperature fuel trip odometer tachometer oil life monitor
Lighting dome trunk courtesy lamps with delayed entry/exit lighting
Lights front halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass
Mouldings rocker panel mouldings body coloured
Seat adjuster front 6-way power driver seat with manual lumbar
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Steering power assist
Steering column tilt adjustable
Suspension ride & handling
Transmission shifter floor mounted
Windows power with driver express down and lockout
Wiper system wet arm variable intermittent flat blade
Remote keyless entry -inc: pwr trunk release panic feature illuminated entry
Mirrors power dual remote control body coloured
Tire compact spare 16
Tires P225/55R - 17 all season blackwall
Wheels 17 x 6.5 sterling silver painted fascia spoke wheel
5-passenger seating with front bucket seats -inc: seat back storage floor shifter
Air conditioning manual single zone
Audio AM/FM stereo CD player and MP3 playback -inc: seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control radio data system (RDS) TheftLock aux input jack
Instrumentation driver information centre -inc: personalization features
Interior trim accents walnut burl
Locks doors power programmable
Mats floor front and rear carpeted inserts
Mirror rearview mirror with dual reading lamps
Sunshades driver and passenger extendable covered visor mirrors
Trunk release power and retained accessory
Transmission 4-speed automatic electronic overdrive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

