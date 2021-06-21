2011 Ford F-150

$25,895 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 8 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7372523

7372523 Stock #: 20ES25564A

20ES25564A VIN: 1FTFW1ET1BFB67484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,827 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

