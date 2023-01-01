2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member

XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD)

5'8 pickup box

Requires Subscription

AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO

AUDIO SYSTEM CONTROLS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED

DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW ELECTRIC DEFROST

LIGHTS FOG LAMPS

TRANSFER CASE ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC WITH ROTARY DIAL CONTROLS

AIR CONDITIONING FRONT ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL ZONE

SEAT ADJUSTER 6-WAY PWR DRIVER

MIRROR REARVIEW WITH AUTO DIMMING FEATURE

Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer

Grille chrome surround

Air dam Black

Bumpers front chrome includes body coloured top cap

Bumpers rear chrome with step pad

Glass deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows

Glass Solar-Ray all windows

Grille moulded plastic integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille

Lights backup lamps combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp

Lights front dual automatic halogen composite

Mirrors heated power-adjustable power folding turn signal Indicator auto dimming body colour

Mouldings body side body coloured

Spare tire full size 432 mm (17) steel spare

Tires P265/65R18 all-season BSW tires -inc: 17 all-season BSW spare (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg)

Wheel trim 457 mm (18) chrome clad aluminum (REQ: Z85 or Z71 Suspension Pkg)

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system demand-type washer system

Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback auxiliary input jack USB port (for iPod/MP3) -inc: seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume Theftlock 36 cross-band presets

Bose speaker system w/sub-woofer in centre console

Console overhead deluxe

Cruise control electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Defogger windshield and side window

Door trim panels colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with vinyl mats

Full function driver information centre displays important driver warnings and messages; compass exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer engine hours transmission temp oil life relearn tire position remote key relearn feature setting menus su...

Head restraints adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Instrument panel premium

Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) -inc: voltmeter oil pressure

Lights dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry backlit IP switches

Locks door programmable lock and unlock feature power with key ignition lockout prevention

Mirror rearview prismatic with soft vinyl trim

Personalization feature automatic locking/unlocking -inc: seat position recall perimeter lighting remote lock/unlock feedback headlamps-on at exit display units (E/M)

Remote vehicle starter system -inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters remote keyless entry remote vehicle start illuminated entry panic & vehicle content theft alarms

Seats full featured front reclining buckets 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters 2-way power lumbar control heated seat cushions and seat backs 2-position driver memory floor console and seat back storage pockets

Seats rear bench split folding stadium style

Steering wheel & column tilt-wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Sunshades left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors

Windows front power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down

Windows rear power

Brakes front disc and rear drum

Chassis equipment handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers

Generator 145 amp

GVWR 3175 kg (7000 lb)

Heavy duty enhanced cooling equipment pkg -inc: external engine oil cooler aux external trans cooler electric cooling fan HD radiator

Tools mechanical jack and wheel wrench

Trailering equipment heavy-duty with hitch platform -inc: 2 receiver 7-wire harness (for park lamps backup lamps right turn left turn electric brake lead battery & ground) independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connecto...