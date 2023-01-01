Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

207,210 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

SLT

Location

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

207,210KM
Used
  • Stock #: 6249A
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE32BG282557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Tire Pressure Monitor
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Accessory pwr outlets
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Spare tire lock
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
High-capacity air cleaner
Pick up box

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
antenna
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth For Phone

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member
XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD)
5'8 pickup box
Requires Subscription
AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
AUDIO SYSTEM CONTROLS STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED
DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW ELECTRIC DEFROST
LIGHTS FOG LAMPS
TRANSFER CASE ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC WITH ROTARY DIAL CONTROLS
AIR CONDITIONING FRONT ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL ZONE
SEAT ADJUSTER 6-WAY PWR DRIVER
MIRROR REARVIEW WITH AUTO DIMMING FEATURE
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Grille chrome surround
Air dam Black
Bumpers front chrome includes body coloured top cap
Bumpers rear chrome with step pad
Glass deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
Glass Solar-Ray all windows
Grille moulded plastic integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights backup lamps combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights front dual automatic halogen composite
Mirrors heated power-adjustable power folding turn signal Indicator auto dimming body colour
Mouldings body side body coloured
Spare tire full size 432 mm (17) steel spare
Tires P265/65R18 all-season BSW tires -inc: 17 all-season BSW spare (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg)
Wheel trim 457 mm (18) chrome clad aluminum (REQ: Z85 or Z71 Suspension Pkg)
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system demand-type washer system
Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback auxiliary input jack USB port (for iPod/MP3) -inc: seek-scan digital clock auto-tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume Theftlock 36 cross-band presets
Bose speaker system w/sub-woofer in centre console
Console overhead deluxe
Cruise control electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Defogger windshield and side window
Door trim panels colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with vinyl mats
Full function driver information centre displays important driver warnings and messages; compass exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer engine hours transmission temp oil life relearn tire position remote key relearn feature setting menus su...
Head restraints adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Instrument panel premium
Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) -inc: voltmeter oil pressure
Lights dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry backlit IP switches
Locks door programmable lock and unlock feature power with key ignition lockout prevention
Mirror rearview prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Personalization feature automatic locking/unlocking -inc: seat position recall perimeter lighting remote lock/unlock feedback headlamps-on at exit display units (E/M)
Remote vehicle starter system -inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters remote keyless entry remote vehicle start illuminated entry panic & vehicle content theft alarms
Seats full featured front reclining buckets 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters 2-way power lumbar control heated seat cushions and seat backs 2-position driver memory floor console and seat back storage pockets
Seats rear bench split folding stadium style
Steering wheel & column tilt-wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Sunshades left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Windows front power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down
Windows rear power
Brakes front disc and rear drum
Chassis equipment handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Generator 145 amp
GVWR 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Heavy duty enhanced cooling equipment pkg -inc: external engine oil cooler aux external trans cooler electric cooling fan HD radiator
Tools mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Trailering equipment heavy-duty with hitch platform -inc: 2 receiver 7-wire harness (for park lamps backup lamps right turn left turn electric brake lead battery & ground) independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connecto...
Transmission HD 6-speed automatic w/OD -inc: driver shift control manual shifting mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

