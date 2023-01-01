2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
All wheel drive active electronic
Antenna roof mounted
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Battery 525 CCA with rundown protection
Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
Chrome accents grille headlamps side windows and liftgate
Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Console centre includes armrest 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Cup holders 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger rear window
Door handles body colour
Engine coolant Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system stainless steel single
Fascia body colour with charcoal lower
Generator 120 amp
Glass solar ray tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
Glass solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glove box non-locking
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Mirrors black power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Seating 4-way driver manual fore/aft power up/down/lumbar
Seating reclining front bucket seats front console armrest
Spare tire compact spare
Speakers 6 speaker 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers front pillar mounted tweeters
Stabilizer bars front and rear
Steering electric variable assist power rack and pinion
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel audio controls
Suspension system soft ride suspension
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Trailer towing capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Transmission 6 speed electronic automatic flat towable
Windshield wipers and washers front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash intermittent rear wiper
Lights halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Wheels 17 x 7 (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
Ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system microphone voice recognition & controls
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Instrumentation speedometer single trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature and tachometer
Rear seat armrest with cupholders
Rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification illuminated entry
Visor dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Dinghy towable all 4 wheels on the ground
Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player MP3 playback -inc: radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume