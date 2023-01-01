Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

64,986 KM

Details Description Features

$13,398

+ tax & licensing
$13,398

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,398

+ taxes & licensing

64,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10626495
  • Stock #: 6256A
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK9C6165626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auxiliary audio input jack
Cloth Seat Trim
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Outside temperature in radio display
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
3.53 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription
All wheel drive active electronic
Antenna roof mounted
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Battery 525 CCA with rundown protection
Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
Chrome accents grille headlamps side windows and liftgate
Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Console centre includes armrest 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Cup holders 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger rear window
Door handles body colour
Engine coolant Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system stainless steel single
Fascia body colour with charcoal lower
Generator 120 amp
Glass solar ray tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
Glass solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glove box non-locking
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Mirrors black power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Seating 4-way driver manual fore/aft power up/down/lumbar
Seating reclining front bucket seats front console armrest
Spare tire compact spare
Speakers 6 speaker 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers front pillar mounted tweeters
Stabilizer bars front and rear
Steering electric variable assist power rack and pinion
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel audio controls
Suspension system soft ride suspension
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Trailer towing capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Transmission 6 speed electronic automatic flat towable
Windshield wipers and washers front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash intermittent rear wiper
Lights halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Wheels 17 x 7 (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
Ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system microphone voice recognition & controls
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Instrumentation speedometer single trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature and tachometer
Rear seat armrest with cupholders
Rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification illuminated entry
Visor dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Dinghy towable all 4 wheels on the ground
Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player MP3 playback -inc: radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

