2012 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Heated Seats|Cruise|Sirius
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Heated Seats|Cruise|Sirius
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16,501
+ taxes & licensing
141,970KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLNE51C6107144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6015C
- Mileage 141,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Auxiliary audio input jack
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
2.77 Axle Ratio
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Vehicle Start
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Rear cargo security cover
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
SEATING RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT CONSOLE ARMREST (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC FLAT TOWABLE (STD)
ENGINE 3.0L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust 150 amp alternator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79L fuel tank...
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH RADIO AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER MP3 PLAYBACK 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY -inc: radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
TIRES P235/55R-18 ALL SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATING 8-WAY POWER DRIVER WITH POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT
GVWR 2400 KG (5300 LBS)
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER WRAPPED
WHEELS 18" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires
All wheel drive active electronic
Antenna roof mounted
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Battery 525 CCA with rundown protection
Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
Chrome accents grille headlamps side windows and liftgate
Console centre includes armrest 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Cup holders 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger rear window
Door handles body colour
Engine coolant Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system stainless steel single
Fascia body colour with charcoal lower
Generator 120 amp
Glass solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glove box non-locking
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Mats floor front and rear carpeted insert
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Spare tire compact spare
Stabilizer bars front and rear
Steering electric variable assist power rack and pinion
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel audio controls
Suspension system soft ride suspension
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Trailer towing capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Windshield wipers and washers front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash intermittent rear wiper
Fog lights front halogen
Glass deep tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
Lights halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirrors body-colour heated power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Roof rails charcoal
Ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system microphone voice recognition & controls
Climate control front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Instrumentation speedometer single trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature and tachometer
Rear seat armrest with cupholders
Rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification illuminated entry
Visor dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Dinghy towable all 4 wheels on the ground
Mirror inside rearview auto dimming
Pioneer premium 8 speaker 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers front pillar mounted tweeters upper I/P center channel speaker rear quarter panel subwoofer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2012 Chevrolet Equinox