Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,126 KM

Details Description Features

$29,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4 Crew Cab LTZ Z71 Leather Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4 Crew Cab LTZ Z71 Leather Roof

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6499633
  2. 6499633
  3. 6499633
  4. 6499633
  5. 6499633
  6. 6499633
  7. 6499633
  8. 6499633
  9. 6499633
  10. 6499633
  11. 6499633
  12. 6499633
  13. 6499633
  14. 6499633
  15. 6499633
  16. 6499633
  17. 6499633
  18. 6499633
  19. 6499633
  20. 6499633
  21. 6499633
  22. 6499633
  23. 6499633
  24. 6499633
  25. 6499633
  26. 6499633
Contact Seller

$29,887

+ taxes & licensing

94,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6499633
  • Stock #: 15004A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15004A
  • Mileage 94,126 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOCAL TRADE - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $52,85094,126 KMThis 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 Crew Cab LTZ Z71 is powered by a 5.3L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Silverado is equipped with leather bucket seats, heated exterior mirrors, remote start, keyless entry, heated seats, cruise control, traction control, fog lights, dual zone climate control, steering wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, stability control, sunroof & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2017 Ford Explorer A...
 45,914 KM
$36,887 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 4x4 ...
 73,107 KM
$65,887 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 4x4 Cr...
 35,389 KM
$59,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory