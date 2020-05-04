Menu
2012 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring Leather Nav BCam

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring Leather Nav BCam

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$13,677

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,441KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4973928
  • Stock #: 14789A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG8CR193327
Exterior Colour
Dark Charcoal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Graystone Interior
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

**MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED - LOCAL TRADE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $48,540131,441 KMThis 2012 Chrysler Town & Country Touring is powered by a 3.6L engine that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Town & Country is equipped with leather bucket seats, quad seats, stow n' go seating, heated seats, heated steering wheel, touchscreen display, navigation system, rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, power sliding doors, power liftgate, fog lights, power adjustable seats & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • P225/65R17 all-season BSW tires
  • 2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)
  • 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)
  • 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
  • BLACK SEATS
  • BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • DARK CHARCOAL PEARL
  • Requires Subscription
  • 29J TOURING W/LEATHER CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect voice command Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port
  • MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD/MP3 player audio jack input USB port hard drive UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth Bluetooth audio streaming 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation rearview auto dimming mirror w/microphone ParkView...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

