2012 Chrysler Town & Country

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Third Passenger Door

Power Fourth Passenger Door

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

P225/65R17 all-season BSW tires

2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)

3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)

17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

BLACK SEATS

BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM

DARK CHARCOAL PEARL

Requires Subscription

29J TOURING W/LEATHER CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans

DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated steering wheel auto dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect voice command Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port

MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD/MP3 player audio jack input USB port hard drive UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth Bluetooth audio streaming 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation rearview auto dimming mirror w/microphone ParkView...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.