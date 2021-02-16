Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

241,832 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,832KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6565028
  • Stock #: P7821A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG4CT312259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7821A
  • Mileage 241,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Journey SXT is the one! The Dodge Journey SXT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
4-speed automatic transmission
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Assist Handles
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
12V aux pwr outlet
12V centre console pwr outlet
Floor console w/armrest
Premium instrument cluster display
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted windshield
Pwr door locks
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Low-back bucket seats
Rear 60/40 bench seat w/fore/aft adjust
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air conditioning w/dual zone control
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Air Filtering
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Audio input jack
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Floor carpeting
160-amp alternator
Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
Cargo tie down loops
Trailer Sway Damping
Headlamp Off Time Delay
active head restraints
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Body-colour mirrors
Driver seat height adjust
Premium Instrument Cluster
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Trip computer -inc: outside temp compass
Vehicle info centre
Remote USB Port
Remote proximity keyless entry
LED tail lamps
240-km/h speedometer
Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
115V aux pwr outlet
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
CHMSL Lamp
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Black roof rack system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Keyless Enter 'N Go passive entry system
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual folding mirrors
2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
17 x 6.5 painted aluminum wheels
UConnect touch 4.3 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player 4.3 touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2020 Toyota Tundra P...
 40,200 KM
$63,500 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Taurus X SEL
 273,000 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Expedition...
 240,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory