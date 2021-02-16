2012 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler 4-speed automatic transmission Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Variable Intermittent Wipers Passenger Assist Handles Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps Glove Box Lamp Front/rear floor mats Halogen Quad Headlamps Instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear wiper w/washer 12V aux pwr outlet 12V centre console pwr outlet Floor console w/armrest Premium instrument cluster display Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls (6) SPEAKERS Removable short mast antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted windshield Power Options Pwr door locks Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Bright grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Seating Premium cloth seating surfaces Low-back bucket seats Rear 60/40 bench seat w/fore/aft adjust Comfort 2nd row in-floor storage bins Air conditioning w/dual zone control

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Air Filtering Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass Door sill scuff pads Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Liftgate flood lamp Audio input jack 525 CCA maintenance-free battery Floor carpeting 160-amp alternator Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps Cargo tie down loops Trailer Sway Damping Headlamp Off Time Delay active head restraints Front height adjustable shoulder belts Rear door child protection locks Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror Body-colour mirrors Driver seat height adjust Premium Instrument Cluster Autostick Automatic Transmission Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Black sill Electronic roll mitigation Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets Supplemental front side airbags Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Trip computer -inc: outside temp compass Vehicle info centre Remote USB Port Remote proximity keyless entry LED tail lamps 240-km/h speedometer Child seat anchor system LATCH ready Rear reclining fold-flat seat Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down 115V aux pwr outlet P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires CHMSL Lamp Cora tire pressure monitoring system Black roof rack system Driver knee-bolster airbag Keyless Enter 'N Go passive entry system Performance body-colour fascias Pwr heated manual folding mirrors 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine Performance pwr rack & pinion steering 17 x 6.5 painted aluminum wheels UConnect touch 4.3 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player 4.3 touch screen display

