2012 Ford F-150

118,779 KM

Details Description Features

$28,887

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

4x4 Super Crew Lariat EcoBoost Leather Roof Nav

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

118,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $58,589118,779 KMThis 2012 Ford F-150 4x4 Super Crew Lariat is powered by a 3.5L twin turbo EcoBoost engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This F-150 is equipped with fog lights, power adjustable pedals, steering wheel mounted controls, dual zone climate control, engine block heater, keyless entry, reverse parking sensors, trailer tow package, running boards, rear view camera, sunroof, navigation system, trailer brake controller, leather bucket seats, heated & cooled seats & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

