2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.