2012 Ford F-550

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Dual Rear Wheels

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

