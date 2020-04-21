Menu
2012 Ford F-550

4x4 Reg Cab XLT Mechanic's Box

2012 Ford F-550

4x4 Reg Cab XLT Mechanic's Box

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$69,882

  • 57,513KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4897428
  • Stock #: 14772
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT2CEB26214
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

**ACCIDENT FREE - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $140,13557,513 KMThis 2012 Ford F-550 4x4 Reg Cab XLT Mechanic's Box is powered by a 6.7L diesel engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This F-550 is equipped with a Miller Big Blue Air Pack that contains a welder, air compressor & generator, Maxi Lift 5000 Auto Crane, Brutus body, hose reels, storage, Iron Cross front bumper, dual beam headlights, trailer brake controller, trailer tow package & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

