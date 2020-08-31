Menu
2012 Ford F-550

41,347 KM

Details Description Features

$45,917

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

4x4 Reg Cab XLT Dually Deck Diesel

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

41,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5747781
  • Stock #: 14990
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT5CEC78665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 14990
  • Mileage 41,347 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $74,78041,347 KMThis 2012 Ford F-550 4x4 Reg Cab XLT Dually Deck is powered by a 6.7L diesel engine that is paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. This F-550 is equipped with traction control, ABS brakes, cloth bench seats, keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, tilt steering wheels, rear storage locker & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

