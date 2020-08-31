2012 Ford F-550

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

